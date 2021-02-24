Vinoth picks Vijay Velukutty for 'Valimai'

Director Vinoth has signed Vijay Velukutty, the editor of Jyotika's Jackpot and the kids fantasy film Sangu Chakkaram to take care of the cuts in his upcoming cop action thriller Valimai with Thala Ajith. When everyone thought that Vinoth would opt for a leading editor, the director is said to have liked the work of Vijay Velukutty and roped him for the film.

Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Nirav Shah is cranking the camera for the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

Vinoth has completed around 90% of the shoot and only the foreign schedule is left to be shot. The film also has a long list of actors including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra.