VIP visits won't affect patient treatment: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) Facing criticism over delays in treatment of coronavirus patients owing to the Chief Minister's visit to a hospital to review arrangements, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) must ensure that the treatment and admission of Covid patients should not be affected during the movement of VIPs in the hospitals.

The first priority was the patients and their treatment, Vij said in tweet.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited the Civil hospital in Jind town where two patients had to wait as the police had restricted the entry in the hospital during the visit.

Later, the Chief Minister too directed the Chief Medical Officer that the patients should not suffer owing to security reasons.

