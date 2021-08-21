Vipin Patwa had freedom to include his classical music training in 'Bhuj: Pride Of India'

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vipin Patwa, who learned classical music at a very young age, has composed music for the track "Ishq mera" for "Bhuj: The Pride of India". He says he got all the freedom to include his music training in the latest song sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Patwa said: "I have the freedom to use classical music while working on songs. If at all I was not allowed to use classical music, then it would have made a lot of difference to my music."

He continued: "My latest song 'Ishq Mera' which is a song with a slightly different groove would have sounded totally different and I wouldn't have done justice to the song. If I wasn't trained in classical music, then I could only work with limited rhythm patterns like 3/4 or 4/4. I use different rhythm patterns and beats like 6/8, 7/8, and more."

The 38-year-old has composed for films like "De De Pyaar De", "Housefull 4", "Daas Dev", "Matlabi Yariiyan" from "The Girl On The Train" to name a few.

Talking about working on the music for "Bhuja", he said: "The experience of working on a big film like 'Bhuj' was amazing, because of the liberty that I was given while working on the song and the exposure was equally big too.

Patwa added: "It makes a difference when the film is big, where the craft is big, where the promotions are big."

The composer shared that he started his career with "small films."

Patwa shared: "So there are no doubts about the fact that working on a big project makes a lot of difference. But, by having said that whatever film you do big or small, one must always do their best.A The outcome has to be the best possible outcome.aA

"My journey too began from small films and eventually I am doing big films."

Vipin learned classical music from a young age. The composer shared that his training helped him a lot in perfecting the craft in Bollywood.

"Learning classical since childhood has proven to be very helpful for me. I would like to say that if there is any artist who wants to work in Bollywood then he at least should know the basics of classical music. If it's inculcated right from a very young ge, then one will reap the benefits of it."

"As classical music is not just a form of music, it becomes the base of your music. Though it took a long time for me to learn, it is giving me a lot of benefits," Patwa concluded.

