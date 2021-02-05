Vipul Shah juggles his day between 'Sanak' and 'Human'

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) After staying home for most of last year owing to lockdown, filmmaker Vipul Shah is trying to bounce back with two parallel projects that take up practically all of his day.

Shah is currently back to the grind with two projects, "Human" and "Sanak" simultaneously.

The thriller web series "Human", co-directed by Shah with Mozez Singh, is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam. "Sanak" is an intense action film co-produced by Shah.