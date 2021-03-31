Vipul Shah plans to visit Covid vax manufacture outlet for 'Human'

"Human" focuses on human drug testing and the medical world. The series aims to draw relevance from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted the world.

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who co-directs the upcoming medical thriller web series "Human", plans to visit the manufacturing hub of Covaxin with his team, to get a proper understanding for his show.

Talking about his plans of visiting the Bharat BioTech outket where the vaccine is manufactured, Shah said: "We as a team want to visit Bharat BioTech as they are creating this miracle vaccine that will effectively save so many lives. Also, it is very important to meet the researchers and understand how they have worked on this vaccine and how they have achieved this in a record time. Their perspective on saving lives and their state of mind while working on it will be a huge learning experience and we are looking forward to it."

"Human" went on floors in January. It is being co-directed by Shah and Mozez Singh.

The web series features Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Vishal Jethwa, Mohan Agashe, Atul Kumar, Aditya Shrivastava and Sandeep Kulkarni among others.

