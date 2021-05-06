Vir Das on pandemic impact: Conversation is about antibodies and not anti-nationals

Vir posted a witty note on Instagram that observes how the Covid pandemic and lockdown have brought out certain good things in us, too.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Comedian Vir Das on Thursday trained focus on the brighter side of life, to spread some cheer amidst the ongoing pandemic that has affected all.

"No one has told me to go to Pakistan in about a month. Left and right are helping each other get beds. The conversation is about Antibodies and not Anti-nationals. We went from 'BOLLYWOOD IS ON DRUGS!' to literally helping each other get drugs. I'm not sure how long this version of social media lasts. Ima take a second to appreciate it today," the comedian wrote.

The actor-comedian shared his note with an emoji of crossed fingers as caption, denoting optimism. The post had garnered over 47,340 likes on the social media platform within an hour of Vir dropping it.

