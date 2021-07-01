Vir Das turns nostalgic as 'Delhi Belly' clocks 10 years

For the unversed, 'Delhi Belly' was directed by Abhinay Deo. It was pitched as an adult comedy, also starring Imraan Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.Imran's maternal uncle and superstar Aamir Khan was one of the co-producers of the movie, which was released 10 years ago.Remembering the film, Vir Das took to Instagram and wrote: "It was like my fifth audition for this crazy movie over two years. The first time the three of us read together, it just felt right, three idiotic kids basically. Eventually we joined a set with a special feeling, that we were making madness that we may never get to again."Top to bottom, cast to crew, everyone on this movie was certifiably insane. Awesome, amazing, crazy people. #10yearsOfDelhiBelly,"Along with it, he shared several stills from the movie.Fans also became nostalgic after seeing Vir Das' post."Unusual film. Love it," a user commented."Hahahahah. This movie was epic," another one wrote.Poorna Jagannathan, Shehnaz Treasury and Vijay Raaz were also a part of 'Delhi Belly'. (ANI)