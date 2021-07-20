Viral WhatsApp chat on porn revenue has Raj Kundra as participant, claim netizens

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Photographs of printouts taken from a WhatsApp chat of a group named 'H Accounts' have gone viral on social media. Unconfirmed claims by netizens suggest that one of the participants of the group is actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested late on Monday on charges of making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

Photographs of the printouts show how much revenue was earned and how transactions were made through production of pornographic films.

In the photographs of the WhatsApp group, a user named Raj Kundra writes: "Nice. Please start splitting live gross rev and movie rev."

In another conversation, the same user writes: "Movie revenue has really dropped."

The group has a total of five participants -- namely Raj Kundra, Megha Viaan Accounts (Viaan, incidentally, is Raj and Shilpa's son's name), Pardeep Bakshi, Rob Digital Marketing Hotshots, and Roy Evans Content Head Hotshots.

Meanwhile, a day after the arrest of Kundra, Mumbai Police has nabbed a techie in connection with the alleged pornographic racket being probed by the Crime Branch-CID, official sources said here on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Ryan John Tharpe, entrusted with the technical aspects of Kundra-Shetty's companies, for his alleged role and involvement in the scam.

The two were produced before a Mumbai magistrate and have been remanded to police custody till July 23.

