Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock'

In the Instagram photo, the couple can be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts.For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock."Virat's post has brought a smile to everyone's faces."How cute," a fan commented."King with his Queen," another one wrote.Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika. (ANI)