'Virata Parvam': Special glimpse of 'The Voice of Ravanna' on Rana Daggubati's birthday

Helmed by Venky Udugula, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna in 'Virata Parvam'. Paired up with Sai Pallavi who plays the love interest of Rana in the movie.

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Virata Parvam' shared a special glimpse titled 'The Voice of Ravanna' on Tuesday.

In the glimpse, Rana delivers a powerful speech with the words "Maaradule… Ee Dopidi Dongala Rajyam Maaradule", which means 'the world will not change, with all the selfish people looting each other, the world will never change'.

The visuals in the video hint at the soulful journey of Rana and Sai Pallavi and their love story in the war. Rana's voice in the backdrop is strong, with a revolutionary speech.

The makers have announced to release trailer of the movie on Sankranthi. Billed to be an action-oriented revolutionary story, the makers had earlier released a teaser, in which it was established that Rana's revolutionary writings inspire Sai Pallavi, as she starts idolising him with his pen name Aranya.

'Virata Parvam' is presented by D. Suresh Babu, while Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani handle the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili scores the music.

--IANS

py/kr