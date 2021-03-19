Virata Parvam teaser: Love and naxalism

The teaser of ‘Virata Parvam’ starring Rana and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is out. The teaser reveals the basic plot of the movie – love in the times of Naxalism in Telangana.
Set in rural Telangana of the 1990s, the film chronicles a girl’s love and her journey to meet her lover. Fell in love with his poetry, she sets out to meet him, who is hiding in deep forests. He is Naxalite fighting to bring social revolution through the gun.
That was the political atmosphere in the 1980s and 1990s in rural Telangana. And director Venu Udugula is capturing that period through a love story. Sai Pallavi is playing the village girl while Rana is seen as the Naxalite leader. Priyamani is also seen as part of Rana’s team.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film has music by Suresh Bobbili. ‘Virata Parvam’ is set for April 30th release worldwide.
