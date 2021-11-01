Vishal and Aadhik Ravichandran to team up!

Aadhik Ravichandran, the young director who delivered his first hit with the adult comedy Trisha Illana Nayanthara struggled after the failure of his sophomore film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan with Silambarasan TR.
Aadhik's next immediate release will be Prabhu Deva's psycho-thriller film Bagheera that also has multiple heroines. The director has completed the shoot of the Prabhu Deva starrer, he is currently busy with the post-production works. The latest update we hear is that Aadhik is all set to team up with Vishal for a new film.
Vinod Kumar's Mini Studio, the producer of Vishal's upcoming film Enemy has confirmed that he will be bankrolling this new film of the actor.
Vishal also has Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Laththi, and Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. Sources say that the actor is likely to begin Aadhik's film by the end of this year