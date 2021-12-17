Vishal and Adhik to join hands for a Pan Indian film!

It's official, actor Vishal and Trisha Illana Nayanthara director Adhik Ravichandran are all set to join hands for a big-budget Pan Indian film. They have completed the test shoot on Thursday. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Vishal's Enemy producer Vinod under his banner Mini Studio.

"#V33 Happy and excited for this Big budget Pan Indian film with my dear @VishalKOfficial anna& my dear producer @vinod_offl sir. Test shoot completed today. Shooting to commence in February 2022. Cast and details very soon. Thank you god thank you universe", tweeted Adhik Ravichandran.

Adhik has completed shooting for Prabhu Deva's psycho-thriller Bagheera. The makers are waiting for the right release date for the film. Meanwhile, Vishal has Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Thupparivaalan 2, and Laththi in the pipeline.