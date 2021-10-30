Vishal and Arya heaps praises on producer Vinod Kumar

At the press meet of Enemy , actor Vishal said: "When Anand Shankar narrated this script to me, told him to enhance the antagonist character and even suggested him to give more scope to Arya's role. Only with such two strong characters, the film's emotion in the climax will be effective. Glad that Anand is an egoless director who accepted my suggestion and worked hard on it".

"I'm confident that Enemy will be one of the important films in my career. Arya has started acting well these days, guess it's Sayyeshaa's training. When we were shooting for the climax of the film, Arya completed Sarpatta Parambarai. He did not come out of the boxing hangover that he punched me hard. He can now go and participate in boxing matches and win medals", added Vishal.

Vishal also said that like the 1983 world cup-winning cricket team, everyone has given their best for Enemy.

Both Vishal and Arya heaped praise on producer Vinod Kumar. "The foreign portions were supposed to be shot in Malaysia but due to the lockdown, we couldn't get permission. Despite knowing that it would cost three times higher, Vinod wanted to shoot the film in Dubai", said Arya.

"Finally, I've got a good producer who knows how to spend the budget wisely", said Vishal.

Director Anand Shankar said: "In the last fifteen to twenty years, I never missed watching the first-day-first show of Rajini sir's films. I will be watching Annaatthe first and then, go for Enemy's show. Hope the audience will also do the same".

Enemy is all set to release this Diwali.