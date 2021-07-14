Vishal and Arya's 'Enemy' shoot wrapped up!

The shoot of Vishal and Arya's action thriller film Enemy is over and the actors are super excited about the output.
"It’s a wrap for #Enemy shoot,all set 4 Teaser soon, so damn happy & elated 2 hv worked wit a lovely team Tnx to @anandshank @RDRajasekar @MusicThaman, cast,crew, Tnx 2 producer @vinod_offl 4 making this lovely project Love U @arya_offl so happy we are again in a fab film together", tweeted Vishal.
Arya plays the baddie in the film while Vishal plays the protagonist. Directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame, Vinod's Mini Studio is bankrolling the project.
Mirnalini Ravi of Dubsmash fame plays Vishal's pair while Mamta Mohandas has been paired opposite Arya.
RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera for this biggie and Thaman is composing the music.