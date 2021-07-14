Vishal and Arya's 'Enemy' shoot wrapped up!

The shoot of Vishal and Arya's action thriller film Enemy is over and the actors are super excited about the output.

"It’s a wrap for #Enemy shoot,all set 4 Teaser soon, so damn happy & elated 2 hv worked wit a lovely team Tnx to @anandshank @RDRajasekar @MusicThaman, cast,crew, Tnx 2 producer @vinod_offl 4 making this lovely project Love U @arya_offl so happy we are again in a fab film together", tweeted Vishal.