Vishal and Arya's 'Enemy' teaser in two weeks, 90% shoot wrapped!

Enemy, the upcoming multistarrer action thriller featuring Vishal and Arya in the lead is nearing the finish line. Directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame, the team recently wrapped up an important schedule in Dubai.
The film's producer Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio says that 90% of the shoot is over and the first look teaser will be out in two weeks.
"For those who are asking ENEMY updates, friends 90% of the film is completed and Ten days shoot left in Chennai. Planning to finish it asap and releasing the Teaser In two weeks' time. #Enemy", tweeted Vinod Kumar.
RD Rajasekar cranks the camera for the film, Thaman is composing the music and Raymond Derrick Crasta is taking care of the cuts.
Mirnalini Ravi of Dubsmash fame plays Vishal's pair while Mamta Mohandas is paired opposite Arya in the film.