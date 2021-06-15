Vishal and Arya's 'Enemy' teaser on June 20?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the teaser of Vishal and Arya's Enemy is all set to release on June 20. An official announcement is awaited but sources close to the team say that the date is almost locked.

Earlier in the April second week, the film's producer Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio had said that 90% of the shoot is over and the first look teaser would be out in two weeks. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, the teaser will now release by the end of this week, says a source close to the team.

Mirnalini Ravi of Dubsmash fame plays Vishal's pair and Mamta Mohandas has been paired opposite Arya in the action thriller, which is being directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame.

RD Rajasekar cranks the camera for the film, Thaman is composing the music and Raymond Derrick Crasta is taking care of the cuts.



