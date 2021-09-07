Vishal and Arya's 'Enemy' to hit the screens on October 14!

Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame is directing Enemy .

Vishal and Arya's multistarrer action thriller film Enemy is all set to hit the screens in Tamil and Telugu on October 14 for the Pooja holidays.

Popular cinematographer RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera for Enemy, Thaman has scored the songs while Sam CS is scoring the background score.

Mrinalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The makers have completed the film in July and currently, they are busy with dubbing and other post-production works.

Shot in Hyderabad and Dubai, Vishal and Arya's combination scenes are said to be the major highlights of Enemy.