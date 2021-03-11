Vishal and Sonu Sood in 'Irumbu Thirai' Hindi remake?

Reliable sources say that Vishal and Sonu Sood are planning to join hands for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Irumbu Thirai.

Interestingly, Sonu Sood will be seen essaying the role of Vishal, the army man who comes to that an unknown gang swindles his father's money from his bank account. Vishal is said to have agreed to play Arjun's role, the White Devil, the criminal mastermind behind the cybercrime.