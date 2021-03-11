Vishal and Sonu Sood in 'Irumbu Thirai' Hindi remake?

Reliable sources say that Vishal and Sonu Sood are planning to join hands for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Irumbu Thirai.
Interestingly, Sonu Sood will be seen essaying the role of Vishal, the army man who comes to that an unknown gang swindles his father's money from his bank account. Vishal is said to have agreed to play Arjun's role, the White Devil, the criminal mastermind behind the cybercrime.
Currently, Vishal is busy shooting for Enemy with Arya and Anand Shankar in Dubai. After completing Enemy, the actor will shoot for the newcomer Pa Saravanan and then, there is Thupparivaalan 2.
After completing all these films, Vishal is planning to begin shooting for the Hindi remake of Irumbu Thirai with Sonu Sood.
Vishal and Sonu Sood had earlier acted in the yet-to-be-released Madha Gaja Raja with Sundar C.