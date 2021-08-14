Vishal Batra recalls moment he reached 'Batra Top' where he lost his brother Capt Vikram Batra

Vishal went to 'Batra Top' 2 years ago and he said even now when he recalls the moment, it gives him gooseflesh.

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) With the recently released film 'Shershaah' based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), Vishal Batra, the twin brother of the Kargil war hero, recalls the emotional moment when he reached 'Batra Top', named after his late brother.

Narrating the incident, Vishal said, "In 2019, I was fortunate enough that I climbed Point 4875, which is called 'Batra Top' now, the place where we lost Vikram during the battle. I could get a chance to visit that peak all thanks to the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence. I called my parents when I reached there just like Vikram did when he captured the peak i.e. Pt. 5140. When I made a call 20 years later, on July 7, 2019, my dad asked me how I was feeling. I replied that 'I wish this call was made by Vikram 20 years back to you'. It was a very emotional moment for all of us. I wish he was alive to see, all by himself, what he has done for the country."

'Shershaah', also featuring Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra - is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

aru/kr