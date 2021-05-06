Vishal begins his next untitled film today!

Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal has commenced his new film today. Produced by his Vishal Film Factory, newcomer Thu. Pa Saravanan is directing this yet-untitled film. The makers commenced the shoot today with an auspicious puja event.
Dimple Hayathi who had acted in films like Devi 2 and the Telugu film Khiladi with Ravi Teja has paired opposite Vishal in the film.
Vishal's lucky charm Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the biggie and Balsubramaniem cranks the camera. Sources say that Vishal is planning to wrap up the film by August.
The actor also has a few scenes left in his multistarrer action thriller Enemy with Anand Shankar and Arya. After completing these two films, Vishal is planning to resume his directorial debut Thupparivaalan 2.