Vishal begins his next untitled film today!

Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal has commenced his new film today. Produced by his Vishal Film Factory, newcomer Thu. Pa Saravanan is directing this yet-untitled film. The makers commenced the shoot today with an auspicious puja event.

Dimple Hayathi who had acted in films like Devi 2 and the Telugu film Khiladi with Ravi Teja has paired opposite Vishal in the film.