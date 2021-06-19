Vishal blames ADMK and Ishari Ganesh for the delay in Nadigar Sangam's building construction

According to Vishal, the ADMK Government was upset after he contested in the RK Nagar by-poll and Ishari Ganesh joined hands with them to put a roadblock to the Nadigar Sangam building through legal proceedings.

In a recent interview with Vikatan, Vishal has blamed the previous ADMK Government and producer Ishari Ganesh for the delay in the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building.

Vishal said that the case comes to hearing next week and he is also hopeful that the newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin would help the Nadigar Sangam.

Talking about marriage, Vishal said he would clear all his debts by December and he also wants to get married after the inaugural event of the Nadigar Sangam building.

On the film front, Vishal has Thupparivaalan 2, Enemy, and a yet-untitled film with Thu.Pa. Saravanan.