Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Dadlani shared a photograph of organic tomatoes grown by him on Instagram, and captioned: "Respect what you eat, and the Farmers who grow it. If you ever till the Earth yourself, you'll know how much work it is, and how much love and patience it takes. (This is just a small patch of tomatoes and it's taught me a lot!) #FarmerProtests #FarmersProtest #JaiKisaan #IStandWithFarmers."