Vishal: I will never ever work with Mysskin!

Actor Vishal has said that he will never work with Mysskin.
"Though he is not angry about me, I can't say the same about him. Yes, I agree that he is one of the directors who sculpted me as an actor but what he did to me in Thupparivaalan 2 is a pure betrayal. I've invested more than ten crores in the film. When Mysskin messaged me and asked to do the film with some other director, I was shattered and sat on the platform of the streets in London. Mysskin's brother was supposed to travel throughout the film but he refused to send him. Now, I have completely reworked the script. You are going to witness the new Vishal from now", said the actor in his recent interaction.
Vishal is currently busy with Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Laththi, and his Enemy is all set to release on November 4.