Vishal: I will never ever work with Mysskin!

Actor Vishal has said that he will never work with Mysskin.

"Though he is not angry about me, I can't say the same about him. Yes, I agree that he is one of the directors who sculpted me as an actor but what he did to me in Thupparivaalan 2 is a pure betrayal. I've invested more than ten crores in the film. When Mysskin messaged me and asked to do the film with some other director, I was shattered and sat on the platform of the streets in London. Mysskin's brother was supposed to travel throughout the film but he refused to send him. Now, I have completely reworked the script. You are going to witness the new Vishal from now", said the actor in his recent interaction.