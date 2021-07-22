Vishal injured while shooting climax of his next

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) Telugu actor Vishal, who is shooting for his next film -- tentatively titled "Vishal31" -- got injured while shooting for the climax scene of the action film.

According to the production team, Vishal has injured his back severely while shooting.

Physiotherapist Varma was present at the shooting spot and he rushed to fix the injury. The actor has been advised to take rest for a couple of days.