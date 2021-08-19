Vishal is relieved after Madras HC imposed 5 lakhs fine on Lyca!

Lyca Productions had earlier filed a legal suit saying that Vishal should pay them 30.05 crores with interest. It is worth mentioning here that Lyca came forward to clear Vishal's debts of rupees 21.29 crores(he borrowed from Anbuchezhiyan) on the condition that he would repay the production house with 30% interest.

Actor Vishal took to his Twitter page to share his happiness on winning the legal battle against Lyca Productions.

But due to the delay in Thupparivaalan 2 release, Vishal couldn't clear his debts. The actor also said that Lyca should file documents that they cleared his liabilities with Anbuchezhiyan.

On hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Jayachandran imposed a cost of rupees 5 lakhs on Lyca. Vishal should also deposit 50% of the sale proceeds of Chakra until the final verdict of the suit filed by Lyca.

A relieved Vishal tweeted: "Always believed that Justice will Prevail & Truth will Triumph, The False Case against me & #Chakra Movie filed by LYCA has been dismissed by the Hon High Court of Madras today & hav ordered them to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lacs for foisting a false case & harassing me".