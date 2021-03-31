Vishal Malhotra returns to entertain young fans in 'Imagine That 2'

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Vishal Malhotra, who rose to fame at a young age participating in children's shows such as "Disney Hour", "Hip Hip Hurray" and "Vicky And Vetaal", is back to the small screen to entertain his young fans with the second season of the show "Imagine That".
The show teaches young minds innovative ways of DIY (Do it Yourself) to create art and other interesting creatives. This season will have a new DIY artist - Simran Puri, who will show creative methods to make interesting things.
Talking about coming back as a host on Disney Channel, Vishal tells IANS:" Disney is my second home. I have worked on some of my most memorable shows with Disney and it's exciting to be back with the second season of Imagine That after a very successful first season. I get to be a friend to a new generation of fans again as we, Simran and I, take our viewers to a whole new world of DIYs with a fresh format and inspire them to nurture their creativity."
The show will go on air on April 18.
--IANS
ym/vnc