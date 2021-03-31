Vishal Malhotra returns to entertain young fans in 'Imagine That 2'

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Vishal Malhotra, who rose to fame at a young age participating in children's shows such as "Disney Hour", "Hip Hip Hurray" and "Vicky And Vetaal", is back to the small screen to entertain his young fans with the second season of the show "Imagine That".

The show teaches young minds innovative ways of DIY (Do it Yourself) to create art and other interesting creatives. This season will have a new DIY artist - Simran Puri, who will show creative methods to make interesting things.