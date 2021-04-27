Vishal Mishra: I made 'Tu bhi sataya jayega' on my birthday

"I made the song on my birthday and finished the whole song in one day including the lyrics, music and tune," recalls Vishal.

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Vishal Mishra says his new song "Tu bhi sataya jayega" is special because he created the track entirely on his birthday. He says he has tried to explore emotions in the song from a woman's perspective.

"I believe in expressing my emotions through my music, and 'Tu bhi sataya jayega' holds a very special place in my heart because it's the first time that I have created a song from a woman's perspective. Love and hurt are the most common emotions felt by humans and, in this song, I wanted to talk about it from the female point of view. I feel women have the superpower to know or do anything -- whether it's love or addressing betrayal. It was an amazing journey to explore this point of view as a singer songwriter," he adds.

Kaushal Kishore co-wrote the song and its music video, featuring Jamin Bhasin and Aly Goni, is directed by Navjit Buttar.

Says Jasmin: "Vishal is a beautiful person inside out and I'm quite positive that the audience is going to love the magic that he has created with his perfect voice and beautiful direction by Navjit Buttar."

Aly Goni added: "I really enjoyed working with the entire team of 'Tu bhi sataya jayega'. It's a great song with a beautiful meaning and Vishal is indeed the king of heartbreak songs. Getting to share the screen with Jasmin was cherry on the cake. Both Jasmin and I have not done something like this before."

The video is released on YouTube.

--IANS

aru/vnc