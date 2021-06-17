Vishal Mishra: 'Kaise hua' is my companion forever

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" is all set to complete two years of release on June 21. Singer Vishal Mishra, who sang the hit number "Kaise hua'' in the film, says the track is his "companion forever".

"'Kaise hua' is my companion forever. I still remember it so fresh that it feels like it was released yesterday. It still gets so much love. It's still trending everywhere even after two years. It's a great feeling as an artiste, when you're understood everywhere, and I feel I'm blessed with the best listeners. The fact that I'm understood by them is a feeling that nothing else can match," Mishra said.