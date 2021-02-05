Vishal says Arya is his most favorite enemy!

It's well known that both Vishal and Arya are acting together in an action thriller film titled Enemy. Unveiling the first look of Arya from the film, Vishal said that the former is his most favorite enemy.
"My most favourite #ENEMY @arya_offl, I think I will not like you in this film but I love you in real life as always, but be ready to face me with all your power in this particular film. I'm not going to take friendship into stock for this particular film. You are gonna get it", tweeted Vishal.
On a lighter note, Arya replied: " I'm the sweetest #Enemy u can ever ask for Don’t worry I will go soft on you this time".
Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Anand Shankar is directing the film. Mrinalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas are playing Vishal and Arya's romantic interests in the film.