Vishal says Arya is his most favorite enemy!

It's well known that both Vishal and Arya are acting together in an action thriller film titled Enemy. Unveiling the first look of Arya from the film, Vishal said that the former is his most favorite enemy.

"My most favourite #ENEMY @arya_offl, I think I will not like you in this film but I love you in real life as always, but be ready to face me with all your power in this particular film. I'm not going to take friendship into stock for this particular film. You are gonna get it", tweeted Vishal.