Vishal shoots for 24 hours straight to complete second schedule of 'Laththi'

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Vishal has shot for 24 hours straight to complete the second schedule of director Vinoth Kumar's Tamil action entertainer 'Laththi'.

Says a source close to the unit of 'Laththi', "Vishal began shooting from Sunday morning and it went on right till the morning of Monday. With this, the second schedule comes to an end. The unit will now move to Hyderabad for the third schedule which will be for a perid of 40 days."