Vishal starts shooting for his 32nd film!

Actor Vishal has commenced shooting for his 32nd film on Wednesday in Chennai. Produced by Vishal's close friends Ramana and Nandha's Rana Productions, Sunainaa plays the female lead in the film, which is being directed by debutant filmmaker A Vinoth Kumar, a former associate of director Gaurav Narayanan.



The dialogues of the film are jointly written by Vinoth Kumar and Pon Parthiban. Sam CS is composing the music for this yet-untitled film, Balasubramaniam cranks the camera, and Dhilip Subbarayan will take care of the action sequences. "An object that influences bringing a big change in the society is the title. The movie will have the same title for all the languages", read an official statement from the team.



According to the makers, the film will be simultaneously releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Vishal has also completed shooting Veerame Vaagai Soodum and Enemy, which are getting ready for release

