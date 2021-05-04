Vishal to act in the script written for Karthi!

After the release of Adangamaru, the film's director Karthik Thangavelu was signed to do a film with Karthi.
But as the actor is busy with multiple projects, Karthik has now finalized Vishal for his next. Sources say that the script was originally written for Karthi but the director has made necessary changes to suit Vishal.
The new film will be produced by Kathiresan of Aadukalam and Polladhavan fame. Sources also say that the makers have roped in Priya Bhavani Shankar to pair opposite Vishal in this biggie.
On the other hand, Vishal has a few days of shoot left in his multistarrer Enemy with director Anand Shankar and actor Arya. He also has Thupparivaalan 2 and a yet-untitled film debutant director Saravanan.