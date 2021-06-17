Vishal to resume 'Thupparivaalan 2' from January 2022!

Actor Vishal has said that Mysskin's laziness is the reason behind the losses he incurred while shooting for Thupparivaalan 2 . "If it was an aged producer, he would've died of a heart attack. In London, it gets darker very early but Mysskin would lazily wake up in the noon. Each day would cost me 15 lakhs", said Vishal.

"When Mysskin directed the film, his brother also played an important role. But Mysskin has now told me that his brother will not act in the film. I have rewritten the script now and will direct the film from January next year. Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music", added Vishal in his interview with Vikatan.

Prasanna, Gautami, and Rahman are also playing pivotal characters in Thupparivaalan 2. Vishal is currently busy with his yet-untitled film with director Thu.Pa. Saravanan and Enemy with Anand Shankar.