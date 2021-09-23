Vishal to team up with Adhik Ravichandran?

The latest buzz in Kollywood is that Trisha Illana Nayanthara director Adhik Ravichandran is all set to team up with Vishal for an action thriller to be produced by Vinod's Mini Studio.

Vinod is also bankrolling Vishal's upcoming film Enemy. Adhik Ravichandran is currently busy with the post-production works of Prabhu Deva's psycho-thriller Bagheera.