Vishal to team up with Adhik Ravichandran?

The latest buzz in Kollywood is that Trisha Illana Nayanthara director Adhik Ravichandran is all set to team up with Vishal for an action thriller to be produced by Vinod's Mini Studio.
Vinod is also bankrolling Vishal's upcoming film Enemy. Adhik Ravichandran is currently busy with the post-production works of Prabhu Deva's psycho-thriller Bagheera.
Meanwhile, Vishal has completed the dubbing works of Enemy and he is currently busy shooting for Veerame Vaagai Soodum. The actor also has Thupparivaalan 2 that marks his directorial debut.
After completing these films, Vishal will start shooting for Adhik Ravichandran's film. Sources say that the shoot is likely to begin by early next year. Adhik, Vinod, and Vishal are working on the cast and crew who would be associated with the film