Vishal visits Tirumala ahead of 'Enemy''s release!

The actor opted to visit the temple via the Alipiri footpath. Vishal was supposed to visit Tirumala last year but due to the pandemic and his busy shooting schedule, he couldn't offer his prayers. Now, as his big-budget action entertainer Enemy is all set to release on November 4 for Diwali, the actor offered his prayers at Tirumala.

Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan and Arima Nambi fame has directed the film. Vishal's good friend Arya plays the antagonist in Enemy for which Thaman has composed the songs and Sam CS has composed the background score.

RD Rajasekar, Anand Shankar's regular has cranked the camera for the film. Enemy also has an ensemble of actors including Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Mrinalini Ravi, and Mamta Mohandas.