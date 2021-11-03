Vishal walks to Tirupati to offer prayers before 'Enemy' release

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Vishal, whose film 'Enemy' is to release Thursday on Diwali day, has offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

The actor, who was busy with the promotions of his film 'Enemy', which releases in both Tamil and Telugu, walked from Lower Tirupati to Upper Tirupati to offer prayers.