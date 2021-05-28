Vishal wants PSBB to be shut!

In his statement, actor Vishal has said that PSBB school must be shut because no one from the management has apologized to the victims and their parents. Recently, girl students from PSBB (KK Nagar) have come forward and narrated their horrific experience with a teacher named Rajagopalan who has been harassing them for a while now.

Vishal requested his friend and Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh to take stringent action against the school.

"The Sexual Harassment by a Teacher from PSBB makes me cringe & realize that the School should be shut, not once anyone has apologized to the Students/ Parents affected, such crimes should be taken really harshly, I request my friend Anbil Mahesh, the Minister for School Education to take a very strong step so that such incidents never happen again.

It's a disgrace that people are changing this topic into a communal issue. I hope that person who actually harassed the students be hanged for future teachers & schools to know that this is a Crime that has to be immediately attended, At least now apologize to the Students/ Parents and not make it a communal issue", said Vishal in his statement.