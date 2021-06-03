Vishal wants to show 'Thupparivaalan 2' to Ilaiyaraaja

While there were rumors that Vishal's long-delayed Thupparivaalan 2 is dropped as he has started concentrating on other films like Enemy with Anand Shankar and a yet-untitled film with Thu.Pa. Saravanan, the actor has confirmed on Twitter that he will resume the shoot after the Government lifts the lockdown.

While wishing Ilaiyaraaja on his birthday, Vishal has said that he is waiting to show the completed version of Thupparivaalan 2 to the music composer.

"HBD to the Legend,our very own Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Sir,May God Bless U with abundant Health & Wealth. Looking forward for a long time to be working with you-Thupparivalan2-waiting to show the Film once I complete shoot when lockdown is over May U give us more soul-stirring songs", tweeted Vishal.

It's worth mentioning here that Mysskin has walked out of Thupparivaalan 2 and Vishal is planning to direct the film, which is being bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory.