Vishal's 'Chakra' and Karthi's 'Sulthan' to have a theatrical release?

According to the recent development, the makers of Vishal's Chakra and Karthi's Sulthan have decided to drop the direct digital release of their films.

Yes, we hear that the producers of the respective films were impressed with the box office performance of actor Vijay and Silambarasan TR's Pongal releases Master and Eeswaran. Now, they have decided to abort the direct OTT release plan and aiming for a grand theatrical release.