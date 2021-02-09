Vishal's 'Chakra' censored with UA, to release on February 19!

Vishal's upcoming action thriller film Chakra has cleared the censors with a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification in India. The film is all set to release on February 19.

"YES, we are Good to Go !! Tamil version of #Chakra censor is over, Certified U/A, Telugu on the way, Grand release worldwide in all languages on 19th Feb....Damn Excited #ChakraCensoredWithUA #ChakraFromFeb19 #ChakraInTheatres", tweeted Vishal, the hero, and producer of the film.