Vishal's 'Chakra' censored with UA, to release on February 19!

Vishal's upcoming action thriller film Chakra has cleared the censors with a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification in India. The film is all set to release on February 19.
"YES, we are Good to Go !! Tamil version of #Chakra censor is over, Certified U/A, Telugu on the way, Grand release worldwide in all languages on 19th Feb....Damn Excited #ChakraCensoredWithUA #ChakraFromFeb19 #ChakraInTheatres", tweeted Vishal, the hero, and producer of the film.
Vishal also says that the film will be releasing in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by debutant filmmaker Anandan, Regina Cassandra, Shraddha Srinath, and Robo Shankar are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music for the film and Balasubramaniem has cranked the camera.