Vishal's film with Adhik Ravichandran titled 'Mark Antony'

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Vishal's much-awaited action entertainer that is to be directed by director Adhik Ravichandran has been titled 'Mark Antony'.

Taking to social media, Vishal said, 'Here is the Explosive Title Look of #V33. #MarkAntony."

The film, Vishal disclosed, would be a pan-Indian action film that would be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.