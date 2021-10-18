Vishal's new film titled 'Laththi, actor to play a cop!

Laththi is the title of Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal's new film with Rana Productions. Ramana and Nandha, the two good friends of Vishal are debuting as producers with Laththi.

Newcomer Vinoth Kumar is directing Laththi, Pon Parthiepan is penning the dialogues, Balasubramaniem cranks the camera and Yuvan Shankar Raja is taking care of the songs and background score.