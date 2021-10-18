Vishal's new film titled 'Laththi, actor to play a cop!

Laththi is the title of Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal's new film with Rana Productions. Ramana and Nandha, the two good friends of Vishal are debuting as producers with Laththi.
Newcomer Vinoth Kumar is directing Laththi, Pon Parthiepan is penning the dialogues, Balasubramaniem cranks the camera and Yuvan Shankar Raja is taking care of the songs and background score.
Sunainaa has been paired opposite Vishal in the film and veteran actor Prabhu also plays a pivotal role. The makers have completed two schedules and the new schedule is likely to begin in Coimbatore.
Besides the Tamil version, Laththi will also be releasing in Telugu. Meanwhile, Vishal's Enemy is all set to release this Diwali. He also has Veerame Vaagai Soodum with debutant Thu.Pa. Saravanan and Thupparivaalan 2 (Vishal's directorial debut) in the pipeline.