Vishal's risky stunt sequence in Dubai!

Actor Vishal has performed a risky stunt sequence in Dubai for his upcoming action thriller film Enemy directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan and Arima Nambi fame.

Vishal's good friend Arya plays the baddie in the film and Vinod's Mini Studio is bankrolling the film. On Monday, the makers unveiled a pic of Vishal before he was about to perform a risky stunt by jumping from a 50 feet tall building.