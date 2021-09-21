Vishal's traffic constable secret to dub his Telugu lines!

In his recent video on Twitter, actor Vishal has shared that like a traffic constable he would move his hands up and down to get his Telugu lines correct. The actor jovially pointed out that only by moving his hands rapidly, he could dub in Telugu.

Vishal is dubbing for his upcoming multistarrer film Enemy. "The secret behind my way of dubbing in telugu has been revealed. Like a #TrafficConstable at his best. #EnemyDubbing #Enemy at final stage of Post-Production", tweeted Vishal.