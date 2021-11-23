Vishal's 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' to release on Jan 26!

Produced by Vishal Film Factory, newcomer Thu. Pa Saravanan has directed the film. There were rumors that the Vishal starrer will clash against Ajith's Valimai for Pongal but now, the makers have decided to release their film on Republic Day (January 26).

Vishal's Veerame Vaagai Soodum is all set to release on January 26.

Dimple Hayathi of Devi 2 and the Telugu film Khiladi is Vishal's pair in Veerame Vaagai Soodum while Yogi Babu, Malayalam actor Baburaj, Raveena Ravi, and Akilan S Pushparaj are playing pivotal characters.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who had composed music for several biggies of Vishal is scoring the music for the film and Balsubramaniem has cranked the camera. Besides the Tamil version, the film will also be simultaneously released in Telugu.

Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 and Laththi in the pipeline.