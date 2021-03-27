Vishnu to marry Jwala Gutta in April?

The latest hot buzz in the Hyderabad media circle is that actor Vishnu Vishal of Ratsasan and Mundasupatti fame will be marrying Badminton star Jwala Gutta in April. The event will see the presence of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's close friends and family members.

Earlier, Vishnu hinted that the wedding date would be announced soon and Jwala Gutta's friends threw a bridal shower for her recently. Last September, Vishnu and Jwala Gutta got engaged and they also officially confirmed their relationship.

Jwala Gutta's first marriage was with the badminton player Chetan Anand but later, they filed for divorce and were legally separated. Vishnu also got legal separation from Rajini Natraj. Vishnu has a son named Aryan from his first marriage