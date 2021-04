Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta to marry on April 22

In his official statement, Vishnu Vishal wrote: "WITH THE BLESSINGS OF OUR FAMILIES, IT GIVES US IMMENSE JOY IN SHARING THE NEWS OF OUR MARRIAGE, IN A PRIVATE AFFAIR IN PRESENCE OF NEAR & DEAR WE ARE GETTING MARRIED! WE THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU HAVE SHOWERED UPON US OVER THE YEARS AND SEEK BLESSINGS AS WE EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEY OF LOVE, LOYALTY, FRIENDSHIP, AND TOGETHERNESS".

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal will be marrying Badminton star Jwala Gutta on April 22.

Vishnu and Jwala Gutta have been seeing each other for a long time now. They got engaged during the lockdown in 2019 September.

Vishnu and Jwala have coined a hashtag for their wedding #JWALAVISHED.