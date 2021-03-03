Vishnu Vishal at 'Kaadan' trailer launch: We can trust elephants but not humans

At the trailer launch of the upcoming trilingual film Kaadan , actor Vishnu Vishal said: "During my training session with elephants, I found the animal to be trustworthy. They have an amazing memory power and recognize me even now. Though I was scared initially, later started to have my daily coffee sitting on the elephant and even slept on it during shoot break".

"Now, I realize that we can trust elephants but not humans who would easily forget all the good things", he added.

Rana Daggubati said that he understood the real meaning of life after acting in Kaadan. "We should coexist with nature and give back something to the world in which we are living in. As a matter of fact, Kadaan also helped me to believe in marriage", said Rana.

The film's director Prabhu Solomon said that Kaadan is based on the true incidents that happened in Assam.

The film is all set to release on March 26.



