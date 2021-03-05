Vishnu Vishal begins his emotional thriller 'Mohandas' today

Actor Vishnu Vishal who is known for his unique script selection has commenced his new emotional thriller film Mohandas today in Chennai.

Production by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead in the film and Indrajith Sukumaran plays a pivotal role.

Murali Karthick of Kalavu fame is directing the film, which also has Poornima Baghyaraj in an important role.